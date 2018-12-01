TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TLP. ValuEngine raised shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TransMontaigne Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransMontaigne Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TransMontaigne Partners in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMontaigne Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of TransMontaigne Partners stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. TransMontaigne Partners has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $666.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.18.

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). TransMontaigne Partners had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMontaigne Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. TransMontaigne Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 146.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMontaigne Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransMontaigne Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in TransMontaigne Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,407,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,682,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TransMontaigne Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMontaigne Partners by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMontaigne Partners Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

