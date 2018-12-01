Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 168.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,169 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of GoPro worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 151.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $119,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 215.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 326.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.08 on Friday. GoPro Inc has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

