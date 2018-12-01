Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Short Interest Down 2.6% in November

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,512 shares, a decrease of 2.6% from the October 31st total of 526,114 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

TMQ stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth $100,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 328,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 230.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 10,347,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,046 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 357,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares during the period.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

