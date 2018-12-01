Trimble Inc (TRMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

TRMB stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trimble has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 1,833 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $77,884.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,934 shares of company stock valued at $395,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 392,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,976,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,098,000 after acquiring an additional 74,221 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 763,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,263,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,893,000 after acquiring an additional 609,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

