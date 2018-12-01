Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Insider Buys C$2,520,000.00 in Stock

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) insider Ensign Energy Services Inc. bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.68 per share, with a total value of C$2,520,000.00.

TSE TDG remained flat at $C$1.68 on Friday. 239,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50. Trinidad Drilling Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.68 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Trinidad Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$1.68 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trinidad Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.68 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trinidad Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.68 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered shares of Trinidad Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinidad Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.89.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for complex wells primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. The company operates 70 rigs in Canada; and 69 rigs in the United States and internationally. It also engages in construction and insurance businesses; and provides rig technology and labor services.

