Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.65% of Triple-S Management worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Triple-S Management by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Triple-S Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $441.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.32). Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/triple-s-management-corp-gts-shares-sold-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.