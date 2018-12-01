Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,678 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $34,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 266.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 116.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. BidaskClub raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.45. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

