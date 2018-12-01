Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Short Interest Update

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,027,067 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 13,285,340 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,288,289 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,455,000 after buying an additional 1,072,983 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,114,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 27.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 17,320,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,558,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,719,000 after purchasing an additional 95,137 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 11,784,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,948,000 after purchasing an additional 813,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

