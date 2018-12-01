U.S. Bancorp (USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.77 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.39 billion to $22.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $23.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.61.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $585,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,789 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,431,000 after acquiring an additional 750,796 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $317,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 30.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 313,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,299,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

