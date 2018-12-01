UBS Group Upgrades United Technologies (UTX) to “Hold”

UBS Group upgraded shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 12,402.9% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,115,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth $341,297,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,539 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 597.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,289,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,240,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,282,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.