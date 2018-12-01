UChain Market Cap Achieves $772,053.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, UChain has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One UChain token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. UChain has a market capitalization of $772,053.00 and approximately $209,303.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.02254448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00126221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00196521 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.72 or 0.09291850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,266,373 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain.

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

