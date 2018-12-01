UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 2,214 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,214 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $81,010.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,196,389.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 27th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 3,488 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $127,591.04.

On Friday, November 23rd, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 305 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $11,184.35.

On Wednesday, November 21st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,990 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $109,703.10.

On Monday, November 19th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 698 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $25,504.92.

On Friday, September 14th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,194 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $79,971.30.

On Monday, September 10th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 3,443 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $122,605.23.

On Friday, September 7th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 15,110 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $536,707.20.

On Tuesday, September 4th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $181,513.93.

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. 18,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,396. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $267.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.12.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 711,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UFP Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 2,214 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/ufp-technologies-inc-ufpt-ceo-r-jeffrey-bailly-sells-2214-shares-of-stock.html.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.