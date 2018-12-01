UGAIN (GAIN) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

UGAIN (CURRENCY:GAIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One UGAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UGAIN has traded flat against the dollar. UGAIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UGAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.02226260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00125863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00195009 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.44 or 0.08906940 BTC.

UGAIN Coin Profile

UGAIN’s official Twitter account is @teamugain.

UGAIN Coin Trading

UGAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

