Under Armour Inc (UAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

