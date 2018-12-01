Uniform Fiscal Object Price Up 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market cap of $768,635.00 and approximately $407.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,716,078,762 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

