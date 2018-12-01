United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,507,255 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the October 31st total of 972,875 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,881 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in United Community Banks by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 18.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 178,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on United Community Banks to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

UCBI stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.99.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

