United Natural Foods (UNFI) Rating Reiterated by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research reissued their hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $55.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research set a $41.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.24.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.