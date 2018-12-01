United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,782,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280,967 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $946,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,312,000 after buying an additional 112,939 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,992,000 after buying an additional 564,954 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 852,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,433,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,539,000 after buying an additional 134,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,130,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $175.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of URI opened at $117.13 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,987.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/united-rentals-inc-uri-stake-decreased-by-blackrock-inc.html.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.