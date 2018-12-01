United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 281.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,300 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.17% of NXP Semiconductors worth $51,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 85.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,778 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $83.37 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $69.72 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/united-services-automobile-association-boosts-stake-in-nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi.html.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.