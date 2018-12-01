United Services Automobile Association Decreases Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95,162 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $48,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,870,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,500,000 after buying an additional 485,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,234,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,767,000 after purchasing an additional 131,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,852,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,667,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,940,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.70 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $5,155,745.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,305,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,063,666.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $942,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,338.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,226 shares of company stock worth $27,055,545 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

