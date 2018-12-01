United Services Automobile Association Has $57.28 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,017 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.30% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $57,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 77,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 58,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

CHKP stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

