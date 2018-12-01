United States Cellular Corp (USM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of USM opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.35. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.91 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $75,776.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,998,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,943.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,250 shares of company stock worth $4,668,254. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,094,000 after acquiring an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,552,000 after buying an additional 131,834 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,226,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,444,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,237,000 after buying an additional 89,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 11.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

