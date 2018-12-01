United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $341,297,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,539 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 597.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,289,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,849 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 5,810.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 993,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 976,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,404,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

