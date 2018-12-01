UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $281.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $285.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $16,232,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

