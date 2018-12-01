UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “UnitedHealth’s shares have outperformed its industry’s growth in a year’s time. The company's performance is being backed by higher revenues and strength in both segments — UnitedHealthcare and Optum — plus membership growth. The company's robust Government is also driving long-term growth. Its international business and strong capital position are the other positives. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2018 should instill optimism among its investors. However, the company's is seeing membership decline in Commercial segment. Moreover, two significant acquisitions would intensify the competition for UnitedHealth Group.”

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.48.

UNH stock opened at $281.36 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $285.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,134 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,826,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,329,000 after purchasing an additional 710,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

