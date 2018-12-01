Uniti Group (UNIT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. Uniti Group has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 95.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,299,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,626,000 after buying an additional 2,051,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,784,000 after buying an additional 300,971 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $329,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $5,412,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

