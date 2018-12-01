Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Insider David Cheung Hyen Chong Sells 3,477 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,477 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.48. 85,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $479.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $220,000. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth $8,318,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 243.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 89,702 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Insider David Cheung Hyen Chong Sells 3,477 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/universal-electronics-inc-ueic-insider-david-cheung-hyen-chong-sells-3477-shares.html.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.