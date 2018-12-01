Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Vail Resorts worth $40,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $101,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $2,388,058.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,112,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.11.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $279.18 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $200.68 and a one year high of $302.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.19. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

