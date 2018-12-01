ValuEngine Lowers Newmont Mining (NEM) to Hold

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont Mining from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.22. Newmont Mining has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $39,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $670,690. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 38.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

