ValuEngine Upgrades Inovalon (INOV) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INOV. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

INOV stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 357,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,632.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

