ValuEngine Upgrades Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TOO opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.08 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Teekay Offshore Partners has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Teekay Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOO. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 200,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

