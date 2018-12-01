Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,470 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $47.89.

