Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,624,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

WARNING: “Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/vanguard-health-care-etf-vht-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.