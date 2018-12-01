Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 98,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $121.05 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $144.65.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

