Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Holdings Trimmed by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,203 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $117,741.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,246.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -115.82 and a beta of 0.95. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

