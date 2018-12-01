Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Ventas worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,952,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,214,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,848,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,487 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 800.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 954,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 848,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,478,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,960,000 after acquiring an additional 828,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Ventas stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $64.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

