Verisign (VRSN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

Shares of VRSN opened at $156.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisign will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 954.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

