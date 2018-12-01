Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $80,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.60 and a one year high of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $2,154,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Grover sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $1,154,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,133.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and have sold 302,981 shares valued at $36,208,141. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

