Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,150,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,188,000 after buying an additional 662,844 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 181.2% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,414,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,222,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,539,000 after buying an additional 223,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.60 and a 52 week high of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $381,553.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel bought 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $37,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and sold 302,981 shares valued at $36,208,141. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

