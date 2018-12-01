Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) Director John H. Rexford Purchases 10,050 Shares

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director John H. Rexford bought 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 706,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,312. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $11.14.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The company develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions.

