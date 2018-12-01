Vertical Research Begins Coverage on nVent Electric (NVT)

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised nVent Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE:NVT opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 17,133 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $481,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,082 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $534,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $102,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

