Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 319,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Primoris Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Primoris Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Primoris Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 122,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 725,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $18,226,575.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,946,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,633,778.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 734,833 shares of company stock worth $18,475,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

