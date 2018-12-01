Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $500,000 in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CKH. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Seacor by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

Shares of CKH opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.53 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.64. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacor news, insider Charles Fabrikant sold 51,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,581,372.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,740,508.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

CKH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/victory-capital-management-inc-invests-500000-in-seacor-holdings-inc-ckh.html.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc, a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.