Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.40. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 2298700 shares.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 262,881 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $5,034,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,552,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 145,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564,000 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

