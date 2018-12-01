Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,681,202 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 7,691,430 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,529,507 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,885,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 3,296,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,876,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,731,000 after buying an additional 1,013,809 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,513,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 760,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.95. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the business of buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. It offers market making and trading solutions. The company was founded by Vincent Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

