Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.23 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

