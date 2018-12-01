Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 45,632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,907,000 after buying an additional 12,823,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,366,565,000 after buying an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Comcast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,520,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. MED assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/virtu-financial-llc-has-1-42-million-position-in-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.