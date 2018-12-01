Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

VSH opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 402.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

