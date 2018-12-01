Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 75,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vodafone Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 413,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 82,948 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,825,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Vodafone Group by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.5455 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

