Voise (VOISE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $308.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Voise has a market cap of $305,733.00 and $308.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voise token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bit-Z, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Voise has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.02233560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00126196 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00195223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.08934082 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise launched on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,625,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, IDEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

